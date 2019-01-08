Home Nation

Alok Verma's reinstatement indictment of Narendra Modi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Modi government of ruining all institutions and democracy.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Modi government of ruining all institutions and democracy in the country and said the Supreme Court order reinstating CBI Director Alok Verma was a "direct indictment of the Prime Minister".

"SC (Supreme Court) reinstating CBI director Alok Verma is a direct indictment of the PM (Prime Minister). Modi government has ruined all institutions and democracy in our country. Wasn't CBI director illegally removed at midnight to stall the probe in Rafale scam which directly leads to PM himself," the Aam Aadmi Party Chief tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the apex court reinstated Verma as the CBI Director, setting aside the Centre's decision on the intervening night of October 23-24 to divest him of his charge to act as the head of the investigating agency.

