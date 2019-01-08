Home Nation

Alok Verma's reinstatement partial victory: Prashant Bhushan

Prashant Bhushan said that the court has directed the matter to bring to this high-powered committee within a week.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Prashant Bhushan

Senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday described the Supreme Court order to reinstate Alok Verma as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director as a "partial victory", as he was not been given full powers.

"The Supreme Court has today quashed the government's decision and the CVC's (Central Vigilance Commission) decision to divest Verma of his powers as the CBI Director and they have restored him as CBI director," Bhushan told the media outside the court following the judgement.

"But strangely quashing the orders divesting him as CBI Director and despite restoring him, the court has said that he will not take major policy decision till such time that this high powered committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India meets and considers the matter," he said.

Bhushan, is one of the petitioners for the Common Cause NGO, which has challenged the order sending the CBI director on leave and divesting him of all powers.

His remarks came soon after the apex court restored the powers of the Verma as it set aside the Centre's decision to divest him of his powers to function as the head of the investigating agency.

While restoring Verma's powers, a bench of Chief Justice Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph said that the matter will go to the selection committee, which will look into the issue.

Bhushan said that the court has directed the matter to bring to this high-powered committee within a week.

"Till that time they have restored Director and he will not take any major policy decision.

"Its a case of partial victory for Verma in the sense he has been restored and the order removing him has been quashed," he said, adding that the order appointing M. Nageswara Rao as the acting Director has also been quashed.

"But unfortunately and strangely he has been restrained from taking major decisions so his full powers have not been restored."

The Supreme Court pronounced the judgement on a plea by Verma and Common Cause challenging the government's decision on the intervening night of October 23-24 to divest him of his charge as head of the investigating agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Bhushan Alok Verma CBI Central Bureau of Investigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp