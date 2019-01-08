Home Nation

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi; discuss plans to take on BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Published: 08th January 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence here and is learnt to have discussed plans of uniting all opposition parties against the BJP.

According to sources, this is the second round of meeting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was having with leaders of opposition parties to cobble up a united platform to take on the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Naidu will be meeting a host of other opposition leaders, including NCP's Sharad Pawar and NC leader Abdullah.

Ever since the TDP moved out of the NDA, Naidu has been seeking to forge an anti-BJP front.

He has maintained that it was a "democratic compulsion" to bring together all parties on a common platform to "save the country and save the people".

TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Rahul Gandhi TDP Congress BJP 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

