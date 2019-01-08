Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Nath government will run full term: BJP MLA

At a time when senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are in doubt of the longevity of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a Congressman-turned-BJP lawmaker has caused embarrassment to the saffron party by stating that Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be able to run the government for a full term of five years. “Running a government which doesn’t have majority in Vidhan Sabha is like tight rope walk, but with over two decades of experience as a Union minister, the good manager Kamal Nath will be able to run the government full term,” said former MP minister of state Sanjay Pathak, a BJP MLA from Vijayraghogarh seat of Katni district on Sunday in Bhopal. Pathak, the mining baron-turned politician is the son of ex-Congress leader Satyendra Pathak. He won the 2008 and 2013 polls on Congress ticket before switching sides to the BJP, and getting rewarded with a minister of state berth in the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. He is among the four newly-elected BJP MLAs, who enjoy good relations with the Congress.

MISA detainees pension, a debate point

The Kamal Nath government’s decision to put on hold the H25,000 monthly pension to detainees under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) – those who were jailed in the days of the Emergency – has evoked sharp reactions from the BJP and RSS leaders in the state. But many at the state police headquarters and the state secretariat didn’t know about the monthly pension prior to the Nath government decision to put on hold its distribution. “Even young MBAs and engineering pass-outs are forced to work at monthly salaries running between H10,000 and H20,000. Then why are these MISA detainees being paid such handsome sum as pension and that too when many of them are well off,” a senior IPS officer was heard saying.

Sanjaya Baru likely to attend litfest

Senior journalist Sanjaya Baru, who also authored the book ‘The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh’, which has inspired the soon-to-be-released controversial flick on the ex-PM, will be among the celebrities likely to attend the inaugural edition of Bhopal Literature Festival starting from January 12. Environmentalist Bittu Sahgal, American journalist Max Rodenbeck, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi are among the others.

New sports minister angry

Peeved over “unhygienic conditions” in the dormitories of the Tantya Tope Stadium where national and international players are forced to stay, the newly appointed Madhya Pradesh sports minister Jeetu Patwari conducted a surprise inspection on Thursday. Patwari subsequently directed the concerned agencies to fix the conditions in the next fortnight. To facilitate promising athletes of the state, the sports department runs sports excellence academies. As many as 400 junior athletes under these excellence programs are living in the dormitories and houses situated inside the stadium.

E-vehicle service introduced

An e-vehicle service was launched at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhopal) on the first day of the New Year. The new service, aimed at inculcating environmental awareness, was inaugurated by institute’s director Dr Sarman Singh. E-vehicles will ply within the institute campus and facilitate the transportation needs of students, paramedical staff and patients. Singh also distributed units for manuring compost to be installed in the campus.