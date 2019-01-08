Bill to provide ST status to six communities in Assam soon: Rajnath Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill to declare six communities in Assam as scheduled tribes will be introduced in Parliament soon, Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha Tuesday.

The minister, while speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, said the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal and a bill to this affect will be brought soon.

The communities that are proposed to be extended ST status include, Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Chutiya, Matak, Moran and the states's 36 tea tribes, he said.