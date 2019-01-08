Home Nation

Centre should stop misusing CBI, NIA for political vendetta: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said that it was high time for the Centre to stop misusing agencies like the CBI and the NIA for political vendetta.

Published: 08th January 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that it was high time for the Centre to stop misusing agencies like the CBI and the NIA for political vendetta.

The former leader made the statement in reaction to the Supreme Court order earlier in the day that reinstated Alok Verma as the Central Bureau of Investigation Director.

"Welcome SCs (Supreme Court) decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. (It) reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars," she tweeted.

"Time for the Central government to stop misusing its influence to arm-twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA and CBI for political vendetta".

TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti political vendetta NIA CBI Alok Verma

Comments

