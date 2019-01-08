Centre should stop misusing CBI, NIA for political vendetta: Mehbooba Mufti

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that it was high time for the Centre to stop misusing agencies like the CBI and the NIA for political vendetta.

The former leader made the statement in reaction to the Supreme Court order earlier in the day that reinstated Alok Verma as the Central Bureau of Investigation Director.

"Welcome SCs (Supreme Court) decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. (It) reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars," she tweeted.

"Time for the Central government to stop misusing its influence to arm-twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA and CBI for political vendetta".