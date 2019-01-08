Home Nation

Congress appoints Apsara Reddy as its first transgender office-bearer at national-level

Reddy had earlier been part of the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Published: 08th January 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of Mahila Congress. (Photo | Twitter/@INCIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday appointed transgender activist Apsara Reddy as a general secretary of its women's wing, making her the 133-year-old party's first transgender office-bearer at the national level.

Reddy, a well-known transgender journalist and activist, was appointed national general secretary of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) by party president Rahul Gandhi in the presence of Lok Sabha MP and AIMC chief Sushmita Dev.

As a transgender woman, Reddy has been involved in social activism and also has taken up cases of child rape, a statement said.

Reddy had earlier been part of the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Welcoming Reddy to the Mahila Congress, the AIMC president said the activist's dynamic personality will be an asset for the party's women's wing.

"I thank Rahul Gandhi Ji for accepting her as a member of the INC India family," she said.

Dev said Reddy is the first transgender national-level office-bearer of the party.

The newly-appointed general secretary, Reddy, said: "I will meet with a cross-section of women to address issues pertaining to their rights."

"I will work with the Congress' Mahila state unit's across India towards women's economic empowerment, fighting against social injustices, helping women find their human rights and help contribute to the Congress party's manifesto with women-centric policies," Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Apsara Reddy Rahul Gandhi Transgender general secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp