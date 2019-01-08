Home Nation

Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Upendra Rai in CBI case, to stay in jailed in ED matter

Rai was arrested by the CBI on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security by furnishing false info

Published: 08th January 2019 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Upendra Rai

Delhi-based journalist Upendra Rai (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has granted bail to journalist Upendra Rai, who was arrested by the CBI in May for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions, but will he will remain in jail as he is in judicial custody in a related Enforcement Directorate case.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva allowed Rai's bail plea, saying he had been in custody for more than eight months and the trial was likely to take time.

"Without commenting on the merits of the case and keeping in view the totality of facts and circumstances of the case and considering the fact that the petitioner has been in custody for over eight months and the trial is likely to take some time, I am satisfied that petitioner (Rai) has made out a case for grant of regular bail," the judge said.

Rai was arrested by the CBI on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security by furnishing false information.

The high court asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount and directed him not to hamper the probe.

The high court asked him to join the investigation as and when required by the investigating officer.

Justice Sachdeva noted that in December 2018, Rai was also granted bail by another bench of the high court in a separate case lodged by the CBI in which it was observed that no material has been placed on record to show that he has been influencing the witnesses in the said FIR.

The high court had earlier set aside a trial court order granting bail to the journalist in the case.

Rai was earlier granted bail by the trial court in the CBI case on June 8, and moments after he got the relief, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at the Tihar Jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI case Delhi HC Journalist Upendra Rai ED case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp