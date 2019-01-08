Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Upendra Rai in CBI case, to stay in jailed in ED matter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to journalist Upendra Rai, who was arrested by the CBI in May for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions, but will he will remain in jail as he is in judicial custody in a related Enforcement Directorate case.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva allowed Rai's bail plea, saying he had been in custody for more than eight months and the trial was likely to take time.

"Without commenting on the merits of the case and keeping in view the totality of facts and circumstances of the case and considering the fact that the petitioner has been in custody for over eight months and the trial is likely to take some time, I am satisfied that petitioner (Rai) has made out a case for grant of regular bail," the judge said.

Rai was arrested by the CBI on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security by furnishing false information.

The high court asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount and directed him not to hamper the probe.

The high court asked him to join the investigation as and when required by the investigating officer.

Justice Sachdeva noted that in December 2018, Rai was also granted bail by another bench of the high court in a separate case lodged by the CBI in which it was observed that no material has been placed on record to show that he has been influencing the witnesses in the said FIR.

The high court had earlier set aside a trial court order granting bail to the journalist in the case.

Rai was earlier granted bail by the trial court in the CBI case on June 8, and moments after he got the relief, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at the Tihar Jail.