Citizenship Amendment Bill: Eight panel members file dissent notes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Citizenship Amendment Bill — in a majority vote — gave a go-ahead to the controversial Bill, as many as eight MPs in the 30-member Committee appended their notes of dissent to the report.

The dissenting MPs said the bill’s provisions went against the spirit of the Assam Accord. They include Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Saugata Roy and Derek O’Brien (TMC), Mohammad Salim (CPI-M), and Bhubaneswar Kalita, Pradip Bhattacharya, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Sushmita Dev (Congress).

In his dissent report, Mahtab said, during the visit of the Committee to Assam, a large number of delegates apprised the Committee of the serious discontent among the people.The TMC members said they opposed the bill as it brings out ethnic divisions and noted that the AGP had threatened to pull out of the Assam government.