Home Nation

Encounter ensues between militants, security forces in Pulwama

The area has been sealed and a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) has been launched to nab the militants responsible for the attack.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers during an encounter with militants at Sirnoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on 16 December 2018. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said militants attacked a security force patrol party with automatic weapons at village Choudhari Bagh, Pulwama, today.

However, security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

The area has been sealed and a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) has been launched to nab the militants responsible for the attack.

Further details are awaited, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Encounter Militants Kashmir BSF Army Pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp