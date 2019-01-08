Encounter ensues between militants, security forces in Pulwama

By UNI

SRINAGAR: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said militants attacked a security force patrol party with automatic weapons at village Choudhari Bagh, Pulwama, today.

However, security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

The area has been sealed and a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) has been launched to nab the militants responsible for the attack.

Further details are awaited, they added.