India, Pakistan exchange bullets on international border, infiltration bid foiled

Earlier on Sunday, BSF troops had foiled a similar bid in Ramgarh sector of Samba amid cross-border firing.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 01:10 PM

Image for representation. (File | AFP)

By UNI

JAMMU: India and Pakistan exchanged few rounds while an infiltration bid was foiled along the international border in RS Pura sector here.

"BSF troops on Monday night observed some suspicious movement along IB in RS Pura and Arnia sectors here following which they fired few rounds," official sources here said.

They said that Pakistan also resorted to the firing.

"A brief exchange of firing was triggered between both the sides and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes," they added.

Meanwhile, alert BSF troops thwarted the attempt of infiltration and pushed them back.

Earlier on Sunday, BSF troops had foiled a similar bid in Ramgarh sector of Samba amid cross-border firing.

