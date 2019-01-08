Home Nation

India seeks Norwegian support for key initiatives: President Ram Nath Kovind

Published: 08th January 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India seeks Norwegian partnerships to support its key initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Clean India' among others, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who had called on him, Kovind said India and Norway shared warm and friendly relations and were "natural partners".

"As two vibrant democracies, with deep respect for the rule of law, cultural diversity and human rights, we are natural partners," he said.

The president said India-Norway bilateral trade had been growing but there was potential for expansion especially in energy, information technology and health sectors.

"Norwegian capability in shipping, port management, fishing, defence and energy is globally known," Kovind said.

"India seeks Norwegian partnerships in these areas to support its own programmes such as Make in India, Smart Cities, Clean India, Start-up India and the Sagarmala project," he added.

