Home Nation

India's craze for gold on the wane as yellow metal gets dearer

Demand for gold is declining as a slump in the rupee made the metal more expensive in the price-sensitive market.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Bloomberg

Gold imports by India tumbled by a fifth last year as high domestic prices deterred buyers in the second-biggest consuming nation and local stores remained well-stocked, highlighting a headwind to global demand even as bullion in dollars gains on renewed haven buying.

Overseas purchases fell to 762 metric tons in 2018, a 20 percent slump from the previous year, according to a person familiar with the data, who asked not to be identified as the numbers aren’t public. That would make it the second smallest amount shipped into the country this decade. In December, imports shrank 23 percent to about 60 tons from a year earlier, the person said.

Finance Ministry spokesman  D.S. Malik didn’t respond to a call.

Demand for gold, almost all of which is imported, has been declining in India as a slump in the rupee made the metal more expensive in the price-sensitive market. A liquidity crunch and government measures to curtail consumption have exacerbated the decline. In dollar terms, bullion has recovered since August as global investors seek protection from equity market volatility, risks of slower growth, and the chances of fewer U.S. interest rate hikes.

“The trend has been weak as far as demand is concerned,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, a director at Commtrendz Risk Management Services Pvt. Ltd., referring to Indian consumption. However, the outlook may change in favor of gold in the first half of 2019, with demand expected to rise up to 20 percent as purchases for investment may pick up, he said.

Last year, benchmark rupee-priced gold futures in Mumbai rose nearly 8 percent, rising for a third year aided by the weaker local currency, which fell to a record. In the same full-year period, overseas spot gold priced in the greenback ended almost 2 percent lower, paring its drop in the final three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold gold price gold import demand for gold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp