Home Nation

Kashmir class 12 results: Students of government-run schools bag top positions, girls outshine boys

Hadia Noor of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, has topped the merit list in Arts by scoring 493 out of a total of 500 marks and her schoolmate Tanzeela Hassan scored 492.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

52 per cent of the nearly 70,000 students have passed the examination. (File photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Students from government-run schools in Kashmir have bagged most of the top positions after the Class 12 results were announced, an official said Tuesday.

He said 52 per cent of the nearly 70,000 students have passed the examination, the results of which were announced Monday night.

Girls (54 per cent) outshone boys by a margin of 4 per cent. "Students of government schools have again come out with flying colours in the Higher Secondary Part-II examinations in Kashmir division bagging top positions," the official spokesman said.

In Arts, students of government-run educational institutions walked away with top five positions, he said.

Hadia Noor of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, has topped the merit list in Arts by scoring 493 out of a total of 500 marks and her schoolmate Tanzeela Hassan scored 492.

Towseef Shafi of Government Higher Secondary School, Srigufwara, Anantnag, scored 491 followed by Zaira Shafi of the Kothibagh school, scoring 491, while Irtiza Jan of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal, scored 490.

In Science, the students bagged the first, third, fourth and fifth ranks.

In Commerce, the government-school students managed to bag the second, third, sixth and seventh positions, the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Class 12 results Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp