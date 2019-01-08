Home Nation

Nagpur youth approaches cops to find his 'stolen' heart

Police personnel often get complaints about stolen goods, but this bizarre case put the police station in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors for advice in dealing with the matter.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:38 PM

By PTI

NAGPUR: Policemen here found themselves in a strange situation when a youth approached them with a complaint to find his "stolen" heart.

The incident took place recently in one of the police stations in Nagpur, a senior official said.

The youth wanted to file a complaint stating that a girl has "stolen" his heart and the policemen should get it back.

His superiors informally discussed the issue and came to the conclusion that there is no section under Indian laws that deal with such a complaint.

Finally, the policemen told the youth they don't have a solution to his problem and turned him away.

This unusual incident was shared by Nagpur Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay last week during a programme where the police department returned stolen articles worth Rs 82 lakh to their respective owners.

Interacting with the media, Upadhyay, in a lighter vein, said, "We can return stolen articles, but sometimes we also get such complaints which even we cannot solve."

TAGS
policeman Nagpur Police

