Naval chief to commission INS Kohassa in north Andaman on January 24

By Express News Service

Adding strength to India’s Act East Policy, Indian Navy is to commission a new Naval Air Base in the Andaman Group of Islands.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will commission the new Base christened as the INS Kohassa on January 24 in Shibpur area of North Andaman of the Andaman and Nicobar group of Islands.

At present, the airbase will be able to handle Helicopter and Dornier Aircraft. With commissioning the base will become self-contained with fuel storage, repair facility, manpower under a commanding officer. The Navy plans to extend the base into a bigger air base in future.

Talking to TNIE Navy Spokesperson, Captain DK Sharma said, “The Base is in consonance with the government’s act east policy. This will provide flexibility to the Indian Aircraft and ships in case of any emergency.” Andaman is about 1400 kilometers away from the country’s mainland.

Keeping the strategic location in Mind, India has already institutionalised patrolling of strategic waterways passing through the high seas near Malacca Strait and Six Degrees Channel. India’s only tri-services command, Andaman and Nicobar Command, is located here along with three other air bases at Port Blair, Great Nicobar and Campbell Bay.

The Indian Ocean Region is vital to world trade and economic prosperity of many nations as more than 75% of the world’s maritime trade and 50% of global oil consumption passes through the IOR.