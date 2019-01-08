No one can save PM Modi from Rafale probe: Rahul after Alok Verma judgment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Supreme Court for upholding the law by reinstating CBI chief Alok Verma and said that nothing would save Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a probe into the Rafale deal.The Congress chief has been alleging that Verma was ousted in a midnight drama on October 24 because he was about to start a probe in the Rafale deal which would have led to Modi’s doorstep.

“Nothing is going to save the PM from Rafale. The evidence is open and shut. The CBI chief was removed at 1 am because he was going to start an inquiry into the Rafale deal,” Rahul said.The Congress has alleged that PM Modi unilaterally announced the purchase of 36 aircraft in 2015 cancelling the previous UPA’s deal of 126 aircraft, paid three times the price per aircraft than the earlier deal and forced the French manufacturer Dassault to give offset contracts worth Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani’s Reliance instead of the public sector HAL.

“The truth of Rafale will destroy Modi. It’s only a question of time before full evidence of his role in the theft of `30,000 crore. becomes public. Congratulations to the SC for upholding the law,” Rahul tweeted.

He has not been deterred by another SC order rejecting a plea for an investigation into the Rafale deal and has said if his party comes back to power in the next national polls, a JPC probe will be ordered.

“It is pretty clear that the Prime Minister has personally helped Anil Ambani get `30,000 crore. 100 per cent, without a shadow of doubt, the nation will know this,” he said.

Over the past week, Rahul and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have sparred over the charge that the PM favoured Reliance over public sector HAL in securing the offset contracts.

All eyes on other transfer orders by CBI interim chief Nageshwara Rao

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court order of reinstating CBI Director Alok Verma, all eyes would be on the other transfers done by the interim director Nageshwara Rao as the court has said nothing explicit about the validity of the decisions or orders of transfers of CBI officials, including Investigating officer A K Bassi, who was probing CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and shunted out to Port Blair.

Those transfers orders were signed by the CBI interim Director Rao. The court has, however, granted liberty to challenge the correctness of the orders issued by Rao before the appropriate forum. The SC had also restrained Rao from taking any policy decision earlier. However, Rao ordered quite a number of preliminary inquiries and lodging of FIRs, including the FIR in UP mining scam.