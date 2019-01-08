Home Nation

No plans to repeal AFSPA: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

At present, there was no proposal to repeal the AFSPA, Rijiju said, replying to a written question in Lok Sabha.

Published: 08th January 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has no plans to repeal the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, Union minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament on Tuesday.

At present, there was no proposal to repeal the AFSPA, he said, replying to a written question in Lok Sabha.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs added that currently, the AFSPA was operational in the entire states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (except the Imphal municipal area), three districts namely Tirap, Changlang and Longding of Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.

"The notifications declaring Manipur and Assam as 'Disturbed Areas' have been issued by the state governments. State government of Nagaland has not supported extension of notification declaring Nagaland as 'Disturbed Area' under AFSPA, 1958," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp