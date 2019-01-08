No plans to repeal AFSPA: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has no plans to repeal the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, Union minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament on Tuesday.

At present, there was no proposal to repeal the AFSPA, he said, replying to a written question in Lok Sabha.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs added that currently, the AFSPA was operational in the entire states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (except the Imphal municipal area), three districts namely Tirap, Changlang and Longding of Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.

"The notifications declaring Manipur and Assam as 'Disturbed Areas' have been issued by the state governments. State government of Nagaland has not supported extension of notification declaring Nagaland as 'Disturbed Area' under AFSPA, 1958," he said.