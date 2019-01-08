No protests in Lok Sabha for first time during Question Hour in winter session

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha for the first time in the winter session saw no protests by opposition parties in the Well during the Question Hour on Tuesday.

Protests in the Well with sloganeering and display of placards by members of various parties were a common scene in this session which led to frequent adjournments and suspension of 49 MPs belonging to the AIADMK, the TDP, and an 'unattached' YSR Congress member.

The AIADMK staged protests over construction of a dam over river Cauvery by Karnataka and the TDP lodged protests demanding special state status to Andhra Pradesh.

Congress members too disrupted proceedings on several occasions, demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Rafale aircraft deal.

The Winter session of Lok Sabha, which began on December 11, is slated to conclude on Tuesday.