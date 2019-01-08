Home Nation

Normalcy affected in Mumbai after BEST employees go on indefinite strike

The Best employees, from a long time, have been demanding for merging of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC.

Published: 08th January 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai strike

Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport have begun an indefinite strike from Monday midnight, over the demands of implementation of the merger of the BEST budget with principal budget of the BMC, employee service residences and recruitment among others. | ANI

By ANI

MUMBAI: Commuters plying in buses in Mumbai are facing trouble after the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply Transport (BEST) employees decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday night against the inaction of the authorities towards fulfilling their demands.

"As per the latest information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation control (BMC) room, BEST buses will be on an indefinite strike from 5 am on Tuesday," tweeted Mumbai Police.

ALSO READ: Two-day Union strike affects normalcy across country

On Tuesday, BEST buses were seen off roads supporting the indefinite strike, affecting normalcy in the financial capital of the country. Officer goers were also facing trouble due to the strike.

The Best employees, from a long time, have been demanding for merging of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC. They are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. When the talks with the authorities failed, the employees resorted to the strike.

To reach their destination on time, Mumbaikars had to resort to other modes of transport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai BEST Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply Transport Nation wide general strike Trade unions strike Anti labour policies Two day nation wide strike BMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp