Opposition parties slam government's upper caste quota

Published: 08th January 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opposition parties slammed the centre over its decision to announce 10 per cent reservation to economic weaker section of upper caste, calling it as a political gimmick ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party even questioned the centre, saying it lacks majority to bring about a Constitution amendment in Parliament.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party has always supported every step for reservation and extending support to the economically poorest poor sections of the society bereft of caste, community or creed.

"We will continue to support any step that provides opportunity and employment to the economically backward sections of the society. The truth however is that in last 4 years and 8 months, Modi government has suddenly woken up to the woes of economically poor. It raises questions on the intent of the Modi government," said Surjewala.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah said announcing of reservation for economically backward upper castes means the bugle announcing the elections has well and truly sounded.RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: -"Reservation is not to improve the financial condition. It is for representation of socially backward people. If the financial condition is to be improved, Narendra Modi should give the promised Rs 15 lakh and jobs to the people.-"

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that reservations are meant to correct historical injustice and that the Constitution doesn't permit reservations on economic grounds.

Disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha attacked the government and said the proposal to give 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker upper castes is nothing more than a jumla. "It is bristling with legal complications and there is no time for getting it passed through both Houses of Parliament. Government stands completely exposed," said Sinha.

TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Randeep Surjewala Yashwant Sinha reservation General category upper caste quota  congress

