Pakistan army fires on border posts in Jammu and Kashmir violates ceasefire for fifth time in a week

Published: 08th January 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistani army fired on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, the fifth ceasefire violation in a week, officials said.

Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector's Gulpur and Khadi Karmara areas, they said.

Indian troops have retaliated strongly, the officials said.

On Saturday, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling and firing along the LoC in the Mankote, Khadi Karmara and Gulpur areas.

Ceasefire violations were also reported on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday from the Poonch sector.

Last year saw the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years.

In total, 2,936 incidents were reported.

