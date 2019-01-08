Home Nation

PM Modi’s first public rally post-quota sop in Agra today

Prime Minister Modi will address his first rally in Agra after announcing 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With SP-BSP alliance in place, BJP is making an all-out attempt to safeguard the turf of Uttar Pradesh, politically most crucial state of the country, by pitching in Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself who will be in Agra on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will address his first rally in Agra after announcing 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections.

In fact, the PM has three UP visits slated in January. Apart from being in Agra on January 9, he will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for over 100 investment proposals in state capital Lucknow on January 20 and will also attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi to begin on January 21.

While Agra is a reserved Lok Sabha constituency represented by BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria, who is also chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, PM’s visit comes at a time BJP is facing a challenge not only from the political foes but friends – Apna Dal (S) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) as well.

The PM would inaugurate projects and also lay the foundation stone of various projects in Agra on Wednesday. Agra falls in the Braj region of UP. “We are preparing for a grand rally in Agra and people from neighbouring districts of Braj region would also participate in it,” said a senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of Congress, has decided to oppose PM’s Agra visit on Wednesday. In the vicinity of Kothi Meena Bazaar, where PM will address the rally, NSUI workers on wrote slogans like “PM go back”, “Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai” on street walls Monday night.NSUI has also stuck a 10-point questionnaire on Rafael deal at different places across the Taj city.

