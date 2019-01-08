Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi should resign: CPI-M after CBI Director​​​​​​​ Alok Verma​​​​​​​ reinstatement

The CPI-M said that the apex court verdict shows how the Modi government has subverted and subordinated every single rule and norm.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:48 PM

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Tuesday said the Supreme Court judgment reinstating CBI Director Alok Verma was a strong indictment of Narendra Modi and said the Prime Minister should have quit.

The CPI-M said in a statement that the apex court verdict "shows how the Modi government has subverted and subordinated every single rule and norm in the functioning of institutions like the CBI to suit its narrow political interests".

"The judgement is a strong indictment of the Modi government and specifically the Prime Minister himself as the Department of Personnel and Training under which the CBI functions is in his charge.

"If the Prime Minister had a conscience, he should have resigned. This is one more reason why he and his government must be removed from office by the people in the forthcoming elections," it said.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reinstated Verma as the CBI Director, setting aside the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Centre's decision to divest him of his powers to function as the head of the investigating agency.

