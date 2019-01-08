Rafale audio tape 'not doctored': Congress

By PTI

PANAJI: The Congress Tuesday claimed that the BJP's refusal to order an inquiry into an audio clip related to the Rafale deal, in which one of the purported speakers is Goa minister Vishwajit Rane, is proof that the tape is "not doctored".

Last week, the Congress had released an audio clip in which Rane was purportedly heard telling an unidentified person that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has files related to the Rafale deal "lying in his bedroom".

However, Rane has termed the tape as doctored by the Congress, while Parrikar said it was a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after the Supreme Court exposed the "lies" of the opposition party in the Rafale deal.

"The BJP should go for an inquiry into the audio tape. The BJP is scared and that is why it is not going for an inquiry. This in itself is acknowledgement that the tape is not doctored," All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar told reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Goa Congress Committee and the party's executive members.

It is "very clear" that one of the voices in the audio clip is that of Rane, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP after the 2017 Goa assembly polls, Chellakumar claimed.

Rane switched over to the BJP "under threat" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, he alleged, claiming that the Goa minister had "confessed" to him about the threat to his family.

"Whatever he has spoken to me I can tell. I am ready to undergo any test I am not telling any lies. He had mentioned the name of Modi and Amit Shah," Chellakumar said.

"The day before resigning from the Congress, he came to my room and told me you send someone to my house. You will come to know Amit Shah is after my life. I have to protect my family," he claimed.

However, Rane said Chellakumar was talking "absolutely rubbish".

"He is talking absolutely rubbish and I have no further comments to offer," the minister said.

Rane said he had joined the BJP on his own will.

"I have joined the BJP on my own will and I was also part of the Congress party in the past. Giving threat is a Congress culture, not the culture of the BJP," he said.

The Goa minister said joining the ruling party has helped him serve the people of the state in a better way.

"I have never heard of anybody being threatened to join the BJP. This may be the part of Congress culture. Nobody has joined BJP with any kind of threat.

"We have joined the BJP out of our own will. Joining the BJP has helped me in very big way in serving the people of Goa," Rane said.