Rajya Sabha adjourned amid Opposition uproar over CBI misuse

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid uproar by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) members over alleged CBI misuse in connection with the sand mining scam in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | CBI conducts searches; likely to summon SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Soon after laying the papers on the table, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informed the House that some members have given notices for suspension of business under rule 267 which were not accepted.

Meanwhile, the SP members stood up near their seats and started raising slogans against the 'misuse' of the investigative agency in connection with illegal mining Uttar Pradesh.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.