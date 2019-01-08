Home Nation

Rashtriya Lok Dal, Samajwadi Party meet ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Though there was no official word so far from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, the sources claimed the two Uttar Pradesh-based political outfits will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats each.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Tuesday, however both sides declined to share details of the discussions.

Chaudhury reached the SP headquarters and met Akhilesh, the two spoke for over an hour, a senior SP leader said.

"We discussed about present politics and future course of action and also about BJP's failures," Chaudhary later told PTI over the phone.

"General milna, political charcha karna ye to hota rahna chahiye (routine meetings and political discussions should go on)," he said.

When asked if there were any positive outcomes from the meeting, Chaudhary said, "Certainly things are positive. We (Jayant and Akhilesh) have known each other for a long time."

On reports suggesting that Akhilesh might be quizzed by the CBI in the mining scam, Chaudhary extended his support to Akhilesh and said, "Institutions are being abused (by the BJP government) and everyone is watching.

I told Akhilesh, our party is with him."

On the number of seats his party would get in the proposed SP-BSP alliance, he said, "The media is curious about it. Everything will be clear."

He avoided questions on the possibility of inclusion of the Congress in the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

Though there was no official word so far from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, the sources claimed the two Uttar Pradesh-based political outfits will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats each.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the highest for any state.

The sources said the remaining six seats would be left for the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal and other smaller parties.

On reservation of 10 per cent to economically backward sections in general category, Chaudhary said, "The BJP did not follow any of its announcements or promises."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtriya Lok Dal Samajwadi Party 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp