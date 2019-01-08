Railways to educate youngsters on benefits

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The South Eastern Railways will soon launch an awareness drive to educate youngsters about the various facilities of the Indian Railways available to commuters, a senior official said on Monday.The programme will cover information on booking tickets using the railways mobile app, boarding trains and reaching one’s destination, said South Eastern (SE) Railway General Manager (GM) PS Mishra.He said that though awareness programmes are conducted regularly in rural areas, schools and colleges still remain unexplored.