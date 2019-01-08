Home Nation

Trade strike hits banks, government offices in Maharashtra

In Mumbai, even the public bus service, BEST, has gone on an indefinite strike since midnight to protest.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai strike

The strike was called by 10 central trade unions. | ANI

By IANS

MUMBAI: Most of the central government offices, banks, port trusts and other state government departments wore a deserted look on Tuesday as employees launched a two-day nationwide trade strike, a top organiser said here.

The strike call by 10 central trade unions and industry-wide independent federations covers banks, insurance, post, BSNL, state transport, railways, port trust, defence and other PSUs, central-state government undertakings, municipal workers, aanganwadi staffers, hawkers and others comprising 25 crore people, said Trade Unions Joint Action Committee (TUJAC) (Maharashtra) Convenor Vishwas Utagi.

"In Mumbai, even the public bus service, BEST, has gone on an indefinite strike since midnight to protest against the 'anti-workers policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre'," Utagi told IANS.

"A massive rally will be taken out at Azad Maidan this afternoon which will be addressed by top TUJAC leaders. Similar rallies and protest marches are also being held all over Maharashtra during the two-day strike."

This is the biggest nationwide agitation this year ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, and has the support of all major opposition parties in states and the Centre, he added.

However, private vehicles were plying as usual though normal operations in many central business districts like Nariman Point, Fort, Worli, Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri, Goregaon and other parts were severely hit.

