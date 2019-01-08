Home Nation

Two-day Union strike affects normalcy across country

The protests are not only affecting normalcy in the metropolitan cities but other states too saw a similar sight.

Published: 08th January 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kalasipalyam bus stand

Bengaluru's Kalasipalyam bus stand wore a deserted look due to the two-day nationwide strike. (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Scores of trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms.

One of the major demands put forth by the protesters is to include enactment of the Social Security Act and setting of a minimum wage of Rs 24,000 for unorganised transport workers.

The trade union strike affected normalcy across the country. In Bhubaneswar, protesters picketed and burnt tyres at a railway station as a mark of their protest.

ALSO READ: Nation-wide general strike begins, normal life affected in Kerala

The impact of protest was intense in Kolkata, where agitators took to streets, disrupting office-time traffic. The police soon swept into action and detained a couple of CPI-M workers for allegedly fanning violence in the region in the view of the trade union strike.

The protests are not only affecting normalcy in the metropolitan cities but other states too saw a similar sight. In Bengaluru, commuters were facing trouble going to offices as autorickshaws, cabs and buses are keeping off roads in view of the all-India strike.

ALSO READ: Schools, colleges closed, buses off roads in Karnataka

In Karnataka also, people residing in Hubli, were seen walking with flags and festoons through the streets displaying their various demands and needs.

On a closer look, this two-day nationwide strike is not confined to the transport sector as thousands of people working in the banking sector and other public sector companies and port and dock workers are also participating in the strike to highlight the growing price rise, economic crisis and unemployment across the country.

Moreover, farmers residing across the country under the aegis of the Left peasant wings have also threatened to observe gramin hartal, road roko against the failure of the Central government for not doing enough to address rural distress.

The strike has been called by a consortium of 10 central trade unions and has received support from organisations like the AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, along with employees in the banking and insurance sector. Farm unions like All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan are also part of the strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nation wide general strike Trade unions strike Anti labour policies Two day nation wide strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp