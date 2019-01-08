Home Nation

Upper caste backlash cost BJP Madhya Pradesh polls

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: For the ruling BJP, the upper caste backlash against the amendment to the SC/ST Atrocities Act, was most evident in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

While the senior BJP leader and ex-Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma had before the assembly polls results maintained that the upper caste backlash might see BJP lose 10-15 seats, internal party sources in Bhopal confided that the actual loss due to upper caste anger could be between 25-30 seats, largely in Gwalior-Chambal and some parts of Mahakoshal and Malwa-Nimar region.

Out of the 34 seats, which comprise the Gwalior-Chambal region, divided into eight districts, BJP could win only six seats in the November 2018 assembly polls in comparison to the 20 seats won by the saffron party in 2013.

The BJP only won six seats, including Kolaras, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Ater and Vijaypur. Out of these in Shivpuri and Datia, the sitting BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Narottam Mishra , both of whom were ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, won by a margin less than what they managed in the 2013 Assembly elections.

