Uttar Pradesh: Man attempts to rape minor girl on pretext of offering chocolate

By ANI

MORADABAD: A man attempted to rape a minor girl in district hospital on Monday after luring her on the pretext of giving her chocolate.

Police is investigating the CCTV footage from the hospital to get more details of the incident.

DSP Rajesh Kumar said, "We have received the information regarding the case. Investigation is underway. We are trying to identify the accused through CCTV footage. A case will be registered and further action will be taken."

Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Vishesh Gupta also took cognizance of the incident and visited the hospital.

Speaking with media he said, "I have visited the hospital to know more about the circumstances that led to the incident. I have met with the CMS. I feel that the security of the women ward is very lax. Statement of family members has already been taken which has confirmed the incident. It has also come to light that many parts of the hospital are not under surveillance. Orders are being issued in this regard."

On December 6, Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three people in connection with the alleged murder of a specially-abled woman in Moradabad, after she resisted a rape attempt.