Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Former BJP secretary Sanjay Kumar​ accused of rape, case registered

In November, Sanjay Kumar was removed from the post of BJP State general secretary following allegations of sexual harassment.

Published: 08th January 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By ANI

DEHRADUN: A police case was registered against former BJP State general secretary Sanjay Kumar on Saturday night after a party worker accused him of sexually harassing her.

The victim told ANI, "I was threatened when I complained about it within the party. I fear for my life. I demand strict action against him."

In November, Kumar was removed from his post following allegations of sexual harassment.

Once a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) campaigner, Kumar was holding the responsibility of the organisation for the last seven years before being ousted from the post.

The victim has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at the party's headquarters in Balbir road.

He also sent her derogatory messages and duped her on the pretext of providing a job, the victim alleged.

The issue came to the fore when the victim lodged a complaint before the party members.

Soon after the #MeToo campaign raged in India, many women from all walks of life have opened up about the sexual harassment they faced in the past. Many women have leveled allegations against those who have allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Kumar​ Rape Uttarakhand Uttarakhand rape case Uttarakhand crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp