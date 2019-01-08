Home Nation

WATCH | Smriti Irani beats Tuesday blues with Game of Thrones-Taylor Swift mashup 

Smriti Irani posted a GoT mashup on Instagram that has left the internet in splits. But, heads up: Major earworm alert!

Published: 08th January 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

If you're a GoT or Tay-Tay fan and are struggling to beat the Tuesday blues, we may have the perfect mix for you!

Instagram users were in for a pleasant surprise as Smriti Irani posted a Game of Thrones mashup of Taylor Swift's popular hit 'Look What You Made Me Do,' leaving many in splits. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When this song plays in your head with that caption -- DJ wale babu thoda gaana chala de #tuesdaytashan #siyapa

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

The Union Minister is known for her active social media presence and witty Instagram posts. She is also a fan of GoT, like many, and has posted about the series earlier too. 

WATCH | Union Minister Smriti Irani had the funniest reply to Janhvi Kapoor calling her 'aunty'

The video shows GoT characters mouthing the lyrics of 'Look What You Made Me Do' quite accurately, and the minister's caption was the icing on the cake: "When this song plays in your head with that caption -- DJ wale babu thoda gaana chala de."

Playing on loop in your head as well? Well, the earworm helped Smriti Irani survive her Tuesday, and we hope it helps you too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Games of Thrones Taylor Swift Smriti Irani Tuesday Instagram Smriti Irani instagram GoT GoT mashup Look What You Made Me Do

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp