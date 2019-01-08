WATCH | Smriti Irani beats Tuesday blues with Game of Thrones-Taylor Swift mashup 

By Online Desk

If you're a GoT or Tay-Tay fan and are struggling to beat the Tuesday blues, we may have the perfect mix for you!

Instagram users were in for a pleasant surprise as Smriti Irani posted a Game of Thrones mashup of Taylor Swift's popular hit 'Look What You Made Me Do,' leaving many in splits.

The Union Minister is known for her active social media presence and witty Instagram posts. She is also a fan of GoT, like many, and has posted about the series earlier too.

The video shows GoT characters mouthing the lyrics of 'Look What You Made Me Do' quite accurately, and the minister's caption was the icing on the cake: "When this song plays in your head with that caption -- DJ wale babu thoda gaana chala de."

Playing on loop in your head as well? Well, the earworm helped Smriti Irani survive her Tuesday, and we hope it helps you too.