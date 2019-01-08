West Bengal cooperative banks to get some services of PSBs

By UNI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Government has decided to extend some of the basic services of public sector banks (PSB) to the cooperative banks of the state.

This was announced by the Cooperation Minister recently while addressing a seminar in Bardhaman.

He said the upgrading of services would be extended to cooperative banks in a step-by-step manner.

As the first step, 2,631 cooperative societies have been selected.

These cooperative societies would get customer service points or CSPs.

Among the facilities to be provided at the CSPs would be net banking, online money transfer through RTGS method (which implies instant money transfer) and ATMs.

Once the CSPs become active, customers would also be able to avail SMS alert facility.

All these facilities for faster and simplified banking would strengthen the rural economy of the State.