After Maoists, property of their supporters under scanner in Jharkhand

Police to identify bailers of such Maoists, who returned to their organizations after granted bail by the Court.

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: After seizing the properties of hardcore Maoists, Jharkhand Police will now start the process of scanning properties of the persons who helped Maoists getting out on bail as their guarantors but later they absconded and re-joined their cadres. Police all over the State will soon start a drive to identify such persons and seize their properties if found to be acquired by the money earned by levy collected by Maoists.

With an objective to choke the flow of funds to Naxal organizations in Jharkhand, the State Police so far have seized properties of 27 Maoists worth several crore as it is believed that financial lifeline is important to running an organization.

"Legal actions against the bailers of the absconding Maoists, who somehow secured bail from the Court and went back to their cadres, are being taken as per the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Besides that, it will also be investigated whether they have any illegal property acquired out of the money collected by Maoist's money," said IG (Provisions) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson Ashish Batra.

If adequate evidences are obtained which proves that the properties owned by them are illegal and acquired through illegal sources, it will also be seized, he added. Batra said that a directive in this regard has been issued to the district headquarters in this regard.

Sources in the Police department revealed that the action is being taken in the light of intelligence input that some of the bailers who helped Maoists coming out of jail, have acquired huge assets without having any strong source of income.

It also said that the Police have started identifying such bailers by creating special team in each of the districts following which help of Enforcement Directorate will be taken to look into the matter. According to Batra, properties of as any as 27 hard cord Maoists worth Rs 20 crore, having a market value of more than Rs 100 crore, has been seized in Jharkhand while properties of several other Maoists were also under the scanner and they would be seized if the insurgents did not put their down arms. Notably, to check financial lifeline of Maoist leaders in Jharkhand, National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate in association with the State Police has already been investigating their financial resources of Maoist organizations so that they end up by themselves for want of finance.

