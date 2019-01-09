Home Nation

Air India passengers can upgrade seats to business class

Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola on Wednesday said that a passenger can upgrade seat from the economy class to the business class by paying an additional fee.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Air India planes. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

People flying in the national carrier can upgrade their seat to business class by paying an additional fee. The new system facility can be availed on flights operating to the US, Europe, Australia, Japan and Hong Kong.

Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola on Wednesday said that a passenger can upgrade seat from the economy class to the business class by paying an additional fee.

"You have to bid for only the incremental amount. Whatever you have paid for the economy class ticket, you have paid... There is a cap we have put on the minimum bid one can make," he said.

"People who have already booked tickets in economy class, we are giving them a chance to pay a little extra fare and come to the business class. In a layman's language, this is what we are trying to do," he explained.

This bidding system has been termed "business-lite" on Air India's website and it was launched in the last week of December.

Under the system, upgraded seats are allotted to the passenger according to priority. It works after the check-in is complete, which means when the passenger is moving towards the security check, the system sees how many business class seats are vacant.

"So, by the time you reach your boarding gate, your upgrade has been done. At the boarding gate, you are given a revised boarding pass (with a business class seat)," he said adding that a person who made the bid but did not get the upgrade will get her money back.

Air India to use food cooked in India in International flights

In another move, the national carrier has started carrying food from India for use during the journey back to the country, in an attempt to rationalise catering costs on international flights.

The debt-ridden airline has already started using food items stocked from India during its onward journey to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Birmingham and Madrid, and use them when returning. It has said food items purchased from these foreign cities are much more expensive when compared to Indian cities.

"The food is taken from here in India in chillers and then it is heated whenever it has to be used... Catering costs for us are around Rs 600 crore to Rs 800 crore a year. Catering in India is 3-4 times cheaper as compared to catering in the West," Kharola said adding that within the next a few months, Air India will start serving food from India on its flights returning from the Gulf region.

As a cost-cutting measure, Air India decided in July 2017 to not serve non-vegetarian food to economy class passengers on its domestic flights. “There are some flights like the ones going to Gulf, Singapore and even some parts of Europe, where it is possible to upload the food in India only. Some work is going on in that direction,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Business Class Air India Passengers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp