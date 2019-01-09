BJP luring Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh with money: Digvijaya Singh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that senior BJP leaders were making monetary offers to newly-elected Congress MLAs to pull down the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

“The BJP is unable to digest that it has to sit in the Opposition after 15 years in power in MP. The party’s top leaders are making offers worth crores to our MLAs to destablise the government,” Singh said on Tuesday.

“I can present those MLAs who are being lured by the BJP with `5-10 crore offers to join the opposition ranks... I can assure you that none of our legislators are going to be lured,” said Singh.PWD and Environment Minister Sajjan Singh Verma seconded Singh’s allegations and said that attempts were made to even kidnap an MLA.

BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and Vishwas Sarang rubbished the allegations.