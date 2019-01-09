Home Nation

BJP running anti-women government: AICC's Apsara Reddy

A former journalist, she is the party’s first transgender office-bearer.  She will be proactive in fighting for trans-rights and putting them high on priority on the Congress manifesto

Published: 09th January 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:36 AM

Apsara Reddy

Transgender activist Apsara Reddy (right) with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Reddy is the first transgender office bearer of the party (Photo | Twitter@INCIndia)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has run an anti-women government in the past five years, the Congress’ newest women’s wing general secretary Apsara Reddy said on Tuesday. A former journalist, she is the party’s first transgender office-bearer.  She will be proactive in fighting for trans-rights and putting them high on priority on the Congress manifesto, she said. The BJP has largely ignored the women population of the country in the last five years, she added. 

READ | Congress appoints Apsara Reddy as its first transgender office-bearer at national-level

“I really believe in gender justice and I feel for five years, women have been ignored in this country... It is an anti-women government which is being run by the BJP. Especially with regard to women’s empowerment, it is not good enough to have a vociferous Defence Minister… in terms of women’s employability, rural women skill upgradation, these are still issues that we are facing in 2018,” said Reddy who was earlier briefly with the BJP and the AIADMK.

There is a need for the acceptance of the transgender community cutting across political lines, she said. 
Transgender activist Kalki Subramaniam welcomed the step saying transgenders entering politics would make a significant difference to the community in future. “Political influences are important for the empowerment of the community,” said Subramaniam.

“This will help raise the voice of the community at the national level. But such leaders should also work at the grassroot level closely with the communities. Gender-based minority groups should be involved in political parties,” said Soumya Gupta, a transgender activist with Humsafar Trust.

