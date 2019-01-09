Bombs planted on rail track in Habra, train movement affected in Bengal for second day shut down

By UNI

KOLKATA: Train services on busy Sealdah-Bongaon-Sealdah were disrupted for hours today after five live crude bombs were detected on the track at Habra station in North 24 Parganas, stone pelted on a moving bus injuring two school going children in Howrah, and CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty (MLA) was detained again in south Kolkata as the 48-hour shut down called by various trade unions entered the second day, official sources said.

Both Up and Down train services on Sealdah-Bongaon section was affected for hours after five live crude bombs were found planted on tracks at Habra station this morning forcing Eastern Railway authorities to suspend service for precautionary measure.

The train services on the section was restored at around 1100 hours after the bomb squad defused the bombs at an isolated place.

The railway authorities have been investigating that who planted the bombs.

Train services at south section's South Barasat,Mathurapur and Diamond Harbour and Kakdwip were also affected after plantain trees thrown on the overhead wires in a bid to disrupt the movement.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) lawmaker Sujan Chakraborty was today detained from Jadavpur for alleged disrupting traffic in south Kolkata, barely a night after the MLA was released unconditionally from Lalbazar, headquarters of Kolkata Police.

In Howrah, two minor school students were injured when unidentified miscreants hurled stones on a moving private bus at industrial Das Nagar this morning.

Elsewhere a Toto and auto, both three-wheeler, vandalised in north Bengal's Coochbehar district.