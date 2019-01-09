Home Nation

Budget session from January 31, interim budget on February 1

The budget session which usually happens in two phases is likely to be held in a single phase as the general elections are due in April-May this year.

Published: 09th January 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The interim budget will be presented on February 1 during the budget session of Parliament likely to be held between January 31 and February 13, according to ANI.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by home minister Rajnath Singh deliberated on the dates for the Budget session and the final decision will be announced after the Rajya Sabha is be adjourned sine die and the committee recommends prorogation of the Winter session, sources said.

Thereafter the recommendation will be sent to the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 31 and the Economic Survey may also be tabled on the same day.

The budget session which usually happens in two phases is likely to be held in a single phase as the general elections are due in April-May this year.

It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha.

The Winter session of Parliament, supposed to end Tuesday, was extended for a day for Rajya Sabha to table the Constitution amendment bill that provides 10 per cent reservation to the 'economically weaker' sections in jobs and educational institutions.

The session in the Lok Sabha was concluded yesterday, and it was adjourned sine die.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
interim budget budget session Economic Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp