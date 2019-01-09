Budget session from January 31, interim budget on February 1

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The interim budget will be presented on February 1 during the budget session of Parliament likely to be held between January 31 and February 13, according to ANI.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by home minister Rajnath Singh deliberated on the dates for the Budget session and the final decision will be announced after the Rajya Sabha is be adjourned sine die and the committee recommends prorogation of the Winter session, sources said.

Thereafter the recommendation will be sent to the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 31 and the Economic Survey may also be tabled on the same day.

The budget session which usually happens in two phases is likely to be held in a single phase as the general elections are due in April-May this year.

It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha.

The Winter session of Parliament, supposed to end Tuesday, was extended for a day for Rajya Sabha to table the Constitution amendment bill that provides 10 per cent reservation to the 'economically weaker' sections in jobs and educational institutions.

The session in the Lok Sabha was concluded yesterday, and it was adjourned sine die.

(With PTI inputs)