Home Nation

Cheques valued over Rs 20,000 crore not cleared due to strike

The central trade unions in the country are striking work for two days -- January 8 and 9 -- protesting against the various policies of the Central government.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

bank strike, Hyderabad

Image of a bank used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Clearance of cheques valued over Rs 20,000 crore was affected by the bank strike that continued for the second day on Wednesday, said the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) -- a leading union in the banking sector.

The central trade unions in the country are striking work for two days -- January 8 and 9 -- protesting against the various policies of the Central government.

ALSO READ: West Bengal school students injured in stone pelting by strike supporters

In a statement issued here, AIBEA said cheques worth about Rs 20,000 crore could not be cleared by the clearing houses all over the country.

"Even though officers in banks did not join the strike, they have extended fraternal support. Hence, though branches are kept open, normal banking services like cash transactions, clearance of cheques, remittances, bills discounting, government treasury operations, foreign exchange transactions, negotiation of import and export bills, were affected," the statement said.

ALSO READ: Rail, road traffic disrupted in Odisha on day two of strike

According to AIBEA, the only major problem in the banks is the huge bad loans amounting to over Rs 13 lakh crore.

Owing to these bad loans and provisions for bad loans, 19 out of 21 public sector banks are in net loss though they earned an operating profit of Rs 155,585 crore as on March 31, 2018.

ALSO READ: Bus services affected in Karnataka on second day of strike

But amount provided for bad loans and others was Rs 240,956 crore. Hence, a net loss of Rs 85,371 crore for the 21 public sector banks, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat bandh Strike Banks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp