Home Nation

Citizenship Bill biggest betrayal: Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma​

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said the Central government had targeted the North East.

Published: 09th January 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mukul Sangma

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma (File | PTI)

By IANS

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly Mukul Sangma on Tuesday described the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha as the biggest betrayal of the nation.

"This is the biggest betrayal especially against the people of the North East by the conspirators in Delhi and all other associates who because of their greed of power chose to keep quiet and not fight to protect the interest of the people," he said in a video-taped statement.

ALSO READ: Bandh against Citizenship Bill shuts down Northeast, six injured

The former Meghalaya Chief Minister said the Central government had targeted the North East. "This will affect the unity of the country".

Noting that the Centre should have first taken all aspects into consideration before hurrying with Bill, he said, "If the Bill becomes an Act, it can further disintegrate the nation. The people of the North East stand united against this legislation."

He said no right thinking politician, irrespective of his political affiliation in the North East, is in agreement with this Bill. "Even BJP leaders in Assam have always spoken on the issues related to the indigenous people," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukul Sangma​ Meghalaya Citizenship Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp