Home Nation

Citizenship Bill: BJP riles its Northeast allies

When the JPC on Monday tabled the controversial Bill in Lok Sabha, Assam’s regional Asom Gana Parishad, a BJP ally, wasted no time in announcing that it would pull out of the Sarbananda Sonowal govt.

Published: 09th January 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah, BJP chief

BJP president Amit Shah, file photo. (PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Alliance with regional political parties had helped the BJP wrest power from the Congress in one state after the other in the Northeast. The alliance is now at stake; blame is on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

When the Joint Parliamentary Committee had on Monday tabled the controversial Bill in Lok Sabha, Assam’s regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a BJP ally, wasted no time in announcing that it would pull out of the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

Now, at least three other BJP allies are anguished that the Bill was tabled in Lok Sabha and passed. The National People’s Party (NPP), which heads Meghalaya’s coalition government, is mulling severing its ties with BJP.

NPP leader and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, described Bill’s passage in the Lower House as unfortunate. “This is very unfortunate that the Bill has been passed in Lok Sabha. We have been for long opposed to the Bill. The state cabinet had also adopted a resolution opposing it,” Sangma told reporters.

Asked if NPP will snap its ties with BJP, he said, “We will soon sit and discuss with our party leaders on whether to continue the alliance or snap it. The NPP is spread across the Northeast. So, we have to speak to our leaders in all the states”.

The BJP had won two seats in last year’s Meghalaya elections. One of the MLAs, AL Hek, was inducted into the Sangma ministry.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has also expressed its resentment. The MNF, which is an ally of BJP in non-Congress North East Democratic Alliance, views the Citizenship Bill as against the principle of secularism. 

In Nagaland, National Democratic Progressive Party and BJP are the two main constituents of the alliance government. The state cabinet has resolved to urge the Centre to re-examine and review the Citizenship Bill. The Neiphiu Rio Cabinet felt the issue required further review given various impending imbalances and to ensure that peace continued to prevail and the sanctity of all past regulations such as the Inner Line Permit and rights of the Nagas as provided in Article 371 (A) ensured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Citizenship (Amendment) Bill AGP Lok Sabha NPP MNF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp