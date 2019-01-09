Home Nation

CJI nominates Justice A K Sikri on panel to decide CBI Director Alok Verma's fate

Published: 09th January 2019 05:28 PM

Alok Verma

CBI Director Alok Verma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has nominated Justice A K Sikri, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court after him, to be part of the high-powered selection committee which will decide the fate of CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma.

The apex court sources said that Justice Sikri will be a part of the selection committee which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

ALSO READ: PM-led panel set to decide fate of CBI director Alok Verma 

The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the CJI and the leader of the single largest opposition party.

Since the CJI was a part of the bench and author of the Tuesday's verdict which reinstated Verma as the CBI Director, he opted himself out of the panel's meeting which was ordered to be convened within a week.

ALSO READ: CBI Director Alok Verma resumes office after 77-day forced leave

Verma's two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31. Report quoting officials suggested that the committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

A K Sikri

