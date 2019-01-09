Congress made fake promises during elections only for votes: Raman Singh

By ANI

RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress and blamed it of having made fake promises during elections, only to win votes.

Speaking to media person after attending the state assembly session, Singh said, "For electricity 3200 crore rupees are allocated but if power tariff has to be done half or if bills of domestic users, farmers has to be waived off, at least 4000 crore rupees will be required. Congress has made tall promises and leaving all them aside, they are utilising funds only on two subjects. Hence widow pension or unemployment allowance and other such promises were only a conspiracy of getting votes by making fake promises."

Singh also hailed Constitution Amendment Bill passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday, to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category and said that the same would benefit a large number of citizens.

"Ten per cent reservation to the economically weaker general category population is historic. The economically weaker people of general category needed this reservation. Crores of people will have a better future with it. The Bill has been passed by Lok Sabha and I expect that no political party will oppose it hence it will be passed by Rajya Sabha as well," said Singh.

Commenting further on the state governments move to increase the number of ministerial birth in the state from 15 per cent to 20 per cent he said, "Constitution cannot be changed for only one state. There must be approval from three-fourth states and it must be passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with a majority. It is only an appeasement move by Congress to counter the rebellion within their party in the state. We have opposed it and staged a walkout against it."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take requisite steps to increase the number of the Council Ministers in the state.

Baghel, who took over Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on December 17, has requested the Prime Minister to make amendments in the Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution keeping in view the geographical area of Chhattisgarh and the number of Council of Ministers in the state for the rapid development of the region. Article 164 (1A) provides for limiting the number of ministers in the state cabinets.