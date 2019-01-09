Congress MLA Narmada Prajapati elected MP Assembly Speaker amid walkout by BJP MLAs

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former minister and senior legislator from Gotegaon (SC) seat Narmada Prasad Prajapati was elected the Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday amid a walkout by the opposition BJP.

The second day of the five-day inaugural session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha was expected to throw a keenly contested election between Prajapati and opposition BJP’s tribal face and ex-minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for the post of the Speaker.

But what actually happened was a no contest, as the Congress candidate won the election without any contest as all 109 BJP legislators staged a walkout angry with the Protem Speaker Deepak Saxena not reading out the proposal of BJP legislators endorsing the candidature of Harsud MLA and ex-minister of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government Vijay Shah.

Agitated over the Protem Speaker reading out four proposals endorsing Congress candidate Narmada Prasad Prajapati and also seeking a voice vote for his election instead of also reading out the proposal endorsing BJP candidate’s candidature for the Speaker’s post, the BJP members trooped into the well of the house, forcing the adjournment of the House twice.

With the Protem Speaker Deepak Saxena and minister for parliamentary affairs Dr Govind Singh maintaining that everything was being done as per legislative procedures, the BJP members subsequently staged walkout over the issue and didn’t return to the House the entire day.

“Not accepting and reading the BJP legislators’ proposal endorsing the candidature of our candidate Kunwar Vijay Shah for speaker’s post amounts to murder of democracy and an insult to the tribal population as our candidate is a respectable tribal leader. Today’s development amounts to a Black Day in the history of MP Vidhan Sabha,” alleged ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

With all BJP members walking out of the House, the Protem Speaker went ahead with the process of electing the new Speaker. On the request of BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh, a division of votes for electing the new Speaker was carried out, after which Congress candidate was elected the new Speaker with 120-0 votes margin.