Extra day for pushing Bills irks Opposition

Published: 09th January 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Opposition held a sit-in protest and conducted a mock Parliament session in the Rajya Sabha after the upper house was adjourned protesting the government’s decision to extend the session by a day to push key bills like a quota for economically weaker sections in the upper castes and the much-disputed Citizenship Amendment Bill. 

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Citizen Amendment Bill, 2019 were introduced and passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amidst protests.  Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh announced that the house will meet on Wednesday before adjourning proceedings. 

This led to protests by opposition parties who unanimously said that the decision has been taken without taking consent of the members. After the house was adjourned, about 100 MPs decided to hold a sit in protest and staged a mock parliament claiming that the government was making a mockery of democracy by bypassing parliamentary procedures. The opposition MPs, led by Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, also held a joint protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.  

TMC questions need for extra day
TMC leader Derek O’Brien questioned the government’s intention to run the House during the entire winter session and asked why it was pushing for a day’s extension. “The opposition will take a call on the opposition strategy on the two key bills after they are circulated by the government,” said Brien. The Rajya Sabha did not perform any legislative business as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party opposed the alleged misuse of the CBI by the Centre.

 HRD to work out modalities    
The Ministry of Human Resource Development is working out modalities to implement 10 per cent reservation in higher educational institutions, sources said.  The ministry is working out the number of seats that need to be increased. “The modalities are yet to be worked out... All the universities and educational institutions recognised by the UGC will have to implement it,” said an official.

Last LS session adjourns sine die 
The Winter session of Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die Tuesday after the House passed the crucial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2018 and Constitutional Amendment Bill. This was the last full session of the 16th Lok Sabha. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said 400 starred questions and 4600 unstarred questions were answered during the Question Hour. She said 49 members were suspended for unruly behaviour.

