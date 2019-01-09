Home Nation

I care for farmers not for alliance: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray, who started his tour of three drought-affected Marathwada districts from Beed this morning, interacted with farmers at Ashirwad Lawns in the city.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In yet another attack against the BJP governments at the centre as well as the state, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday stated that he cares least for the alliance if the government is not caring for the farmers.

Thackeray, who started his tour of three drought-affected Marathwada districts from Beed this morning, interacted with farmers at Ashirwad Lawns in the city. While exposing lacunas in the crop loan waiver, he also reiterated his charges of huge swindle in the crop insurance scheme.

"The government machinery is like a lazy python which is not letting farmers get anything. I'm wondering to push this python to wake up and start working," Thackeray said adding that he has chosen to travel to Beed as dry speeches and dry slogans can't provide solace to the people in the drought-hit area.

"I don't engage in Man ki Baat. But, I like to hear Jan ki Baat," Thackeray said while emphasizing that people need to be heard as he accused the government for failing in resolving issues like farmers' distress as well as the Ram Mandir issue. "If you wanted to rely on the courts for final verdict, why did you assure of Mandir in your manifesto," he asked BJP. Party leader Ramdas Kadam had said that 100 truck full of fodder would be distributed by the party to the people in this area.

But, I assure that as much fodder needed in the area would be provided by the party, Thackeray assured the people before proceeding to Jalna and Parbhani. The BJP-Shiv Sena relations are strained after Thackery reiterated Congress slogan 'Chaukidar Chor Hai' while targeting Modi during his speech at Pandharpur on December 24. While replying to the salvo, BJP president Amit Shah had indicated that the BJP can decide to go solo in the state and appealed party workers to be prepared to 'thrash' even the former allies if they decide to go with the opposition. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then indicated that the decision regarding alliance would be made at the top level.

