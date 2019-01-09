Why can's Army hold talks with Hurriyat when it's ready to talk with Taliban? ask Omar and Mehbooba

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After Army chief General Bipin Rawat favoured negotiations with Taliban for restoring peace in Afghanistan, two former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti questioned central government for adopting different yardsticks on J&K saying "why "Operation All Out" was continuing and why talks are not being held Hurriyat and Pakistan."

"We bat for talks with Taliban, autonomy for Tibet and Tamil areas of Sri Lanka, yet we are unwilling to look at engagement or political initiatives in J&K," Omar tweeted. He was reacting to General Rawat's statement on favouring talks with Taliban for bringing peace to Afghanistan.

"Why is our policy all about "do as we say, don't do as we do"? Engagement for Taliban, Operation All-Out for Kashmir," he said.

The security forces have launched "Operation All Out" against militants in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 after surge in militant violence. About 500 militants have been killed in "Operation All Out" in the Valley in two years.The security officials said "Operation All Out" would continue and there would be no let up in anti-militancy operations this year too.

Reacting to army chief's statement, PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "If General Rawat can advocate for talks with Taliban then why different standards when it comes to our own people?"

"Accept peace offer from Pakistan, initiate dialogue with Hurriyat and other stakeholders to put an end to the vicious cycle of violence in J&K," she said.